This was partly attributed to rainy weather and clouds during the period. The gbp/usd losses reached the support level at 1.2688, before closing trading around the 1.2730 level. Forex Brokers We …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Gbp/Usd Forecast: Continues To Consolidate At Crucial Area - August 21, 2023
- Gbp/Usd Technical Analysis: Will Stable Performance Last? - August 21, 2023
- Quotations of Ferrexpo shares drop after 1-week growth, down 3.9% to GBP 0.795 per share August 14-18 - August 21, 2023