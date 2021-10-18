A number of technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if GBP/USD rises above its last high and 200-day moving average line: 1.378.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD quotes continue to rise? - October 18, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Slams into Major Downtrend Line - October 18, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD cable is consolidating under new one-month high - October 18, 2021