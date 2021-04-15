GBP/USD may be enjoying temporary relief on the relaxation of lockdowns in a risk-on environment. Technically, the outlook for sterling is bearish over the medium term. GBP/USD is trading around flat …
- GBP/USD testing deeper levels into critical daily resistance - April 15, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday - April 15, 2021
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Rangebound as Risk-On Markets Limit ‘Greenback’ - April 15, 2021