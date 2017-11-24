GBP/USD testing key support at 1.3280, May’s visit to Brussels – key

USD – a wobble in holiday-thinned markets. Weighed down by the UK confidence slump. Eyes on the UK PM May’s visit to Brussels Having failed to resist above the 1.33 handle earlier today, the GBP/USD pair drifted slightly lower, now consolidating in a …
