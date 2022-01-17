GBP/USD testing key uptrend, eyeing bearish breakout back to 1.3600 ahead of busy week of UK data

GBP/USD is consolidating just above 1.3650, a tad lower on the day, ahead of a busy week of UK data. The pair is testing a key uptrend, a break below which could open the door to a move to 1.3600.
