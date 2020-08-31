EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally off the highs it achieved after the Fed announced a dovish policy shift. Preliminary German inflation figures are coming out as August draws to an end.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Three good reasons to see continuation of downside correction - August 31, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling suffers from trio of troubles, further pounding on cards - August 31, 2020
- GBP/USD trades near daily lows amid overbought conditions - August 31, 2020