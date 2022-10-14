Talk of a fiscal policy u-turn in the United Kingdom has helped the mood. However, the GBP/USD pair is unlikely to stage a sustained rally for the time being, economists at Société Générale report. “A …
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Talk of a fiscal policy u-turn in the United Kingdom has helped the mood. However, the GBP/USD pair is unlikely to stage a sustained rally for the time being, economists at Société Générale report. “A …
Discussion about this post