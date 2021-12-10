GBP/USD to dip towards 1.30 before resuming gains in the new year – Scotiabank

GBP/USD is weaker on GDP miss. Econimists at Scotiabank believe the Bank of England (BoE) is set to hold next week, triggering a fall to 1.30 on the cable. Another pass this month …
