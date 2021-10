GBP/USD to extend its rebound towards 1.3750/1.3790 on a break above 1.3660 – SocGen

GBP/USD has staged a rebound after forming a low near 1.3410 last week. However, cable idles at 1.3600. The pair needs to surpass the 1.3660 to see further gains, economists at Société Générale report …