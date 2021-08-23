GBP/USD to fall back to the 1.3148 mark on a break below July lows at 1.3571 – Commerzbank

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3650. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the cable to hold above the 1.3571 July low but a break below here would expose the 1.
