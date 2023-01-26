GBP/USD may hold below 1.2447 for now still, but analysts at Credit Suisse look for an eventual break higher. “GBP/USD has retested and been capped at the 1.2445/47 highs of December. With the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD to gather strength and break 1.2445/47 highs of December – Credit Suisse - January 26, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Stabilization above 1.2400 will be an encouraging sign for bulls - January 26, 2023
- GBP/USD faces a tough hurdle at 1.2500 – UOB - January 26, 2023