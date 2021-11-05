GBP/USD lost 1.3% on Thursday and registered its largest one-day loss in more than a year. Attention is on the 1.3411 September low as a break below here would open up the 200-week moving average at 1 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD to plunge towards the 1.3166 on a break below the 1.3411 September low – Commerzbank - November 5, 2021
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Stabilizes After Yesterday’s Sell-Off - November 5, 2021
- GBP/USD sell-off accelerates ahead of US NFP data - November 5, 2021