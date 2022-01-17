GBP/USD is seen an initial pullback after challenging the 200-day moving average (DMA) around 1.3740. According to economists at Société Générale, cable may find more support from UK data this week …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD to retest 200-DMA around 1.3740 on strong UK data releases – SocGen - January 17, 2022
- British Pound (GBP): A Potentially Volatile Cocktail of Heavyweight Data and Politics - January 17, 2022
- GBP/USD Forex Signal: Pullback to 1.3600 Likely - January 17, 2022