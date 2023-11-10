Sterling is finding some support on dips to the 1.22 area against the USD for now but appears set for a weak close on the week against the EUR, economists at Scotiabank. EUR/GBP a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD to retest the 1.20/1.21 area on weakness below 1.22 – Scotiabank - November 10, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stems slide as GDP beats estimate - November 10, 2023
- EUR/GBP: Next potential hurdles are located at 0.8785 and at 0.8830/0.8875 – SocGen - November 10, 2023