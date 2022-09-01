GBP/USD to retest the March 2020 flash-crash low of 1.1415 – ING

Economists at ING note that the GBP/USD pair could tumble to retest the March 2020 low of 1.1415. “We note some worrying developments in the Gilt market – where underperformance of Gilts versus GBP …
