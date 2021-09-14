The GBP/USD pair is bid near-term following its bounce off the 1.3734/26 pivot. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects cable to challenge the 1.3984/1.4018 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD to rise towards the 1.3984/1.4018 resistance – Commerzbank - September 14, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling bulls fully dependent on dollar weakness, critical US CPI eyed - September 14, 2021
- GBP/JPY to mull another leg higher towards February 2018 highs at 156.14 – DBS Bank - September 14, 2021