“GBP/USD is again bouncing from 1.3734/26, a near-term pivot and whilst this area underpins, we would allow for recovery and a further upside attempt to the more important 1.3984/1.4018 medium-term …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD to see a leg higher towards the 1.4018 mark – Commerzbank - September 10, 2021
- GBP/USD: Four reasons to be cautious on short-term sterling upside – MUFG - September 10, 2021
- GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Forecast: Pound Euro Mixed on Latest UK GDP Data - September 10, 2021