EUR/GBP seen at 0.90 around the middle of the year “We expect to see further dips below GBP/USD 1.20 in the coming months.” “While EUR/GBP has dropped back from its recent highs, it remains in an …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD to see further dips below 1.20 in the coming months– Rabobank - February 10, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: For how long can 200 DMA hold the fort? Focus on US/UK inflation - February 10, 2023
- GBP to USD Weekly Forecast – British Pound Has Choppy Week - February 10, 2023