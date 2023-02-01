GBP/USD is still capped below the 1.2445/47 highs of December. We see scope for further consolidation beneath here.” “Big picture, we look for an eventual break above 1.2447 to target the May high and …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD to simmer a break past the 1.2445/47 highs of December – Credit Suisse - February 1, 2023
- GBP/USD escaped from a bullish pattern before the US data [Video] - February 1, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sellers await a break below 1.2300 - February 1, 2023