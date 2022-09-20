GBP/USD dribbles above 1.1400. Economists at ING expect the pair to move back lower towards 1.1350. “Normally loose fiscal and tight monetary policy would be good for the pound. However, it seems that …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD to sink back to 1.1350 and remain offered this month – ING - September 20, 2022
- GBP/USD: Downside risks persist near term – UOB - September 20, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dragonfly Doji, oversold RSI teases buyers above 1.1400 - September 20, 2022