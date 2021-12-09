Sterling is currently the big underperformer in the G10 space, dragged down by the introduction of new covid restrictions by the British government. Economists at ING expect the GBP/USD pair to fall …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD to struggle to recover just yet after new restrictions in the UK – ING - December 9, 2021
- British Pound Wilts on Omicron Restrictions and a Less Hawkish BOE. Where To GBP/USD? - December 9, 2021
- GBP/USD: Failure at 1.3175/50 to trigger additional falls to 1.2850/25 – Westpac - December 9, 2021