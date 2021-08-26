GBP/USD to tackle the 1.3571 July low while below the 1.38 level – Commerzbank

GBP/USD is approaching its accelerated downtrend at 1.3796. But while below here, the cable targets the 1.3571 July low, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank ,reports …
