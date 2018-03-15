GBP/USD Tops At 1.3990/95; GBP/JPY Bottoms At Buying Opportunity

GBP/USD topped at the next target of 1.3990/95. A break above 1.4000 targets 1.4025/35 before the 2 week high at 1.4065/69. First support at 1.3935/30 but below here targets 1.3890 and support at 1.3855/45. GBP/JPY bottomed exactly at our buying …
