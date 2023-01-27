GBP/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 1.2380 amid the first loss-making day heading into Friday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair not only justifies the broadly firmer US Dollar …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD tracks options market signals to snap four-week uptrend - January 27, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: A Return to $1.25 in the Hands of US Inflation - January 26, 2023
- GBP/USD retreats to 1.2400 as Fed vs. BoE drama looms, US PCE inflation in the spotlight - January 26, 2023