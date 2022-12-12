Fundamentally, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve and Bank of England interest rate announcements this week. GBP/USD will be in the limelight this week due to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD traders in high anticipation of Federal Reserve and Bank of England - December 12, 2022
- Pound US Dollar Weekly Forecast: Sterling In Flux - December 12, 2022
- GBP/CAD 5-Day Forecast: Pound To Canadian Dollar Rate Wavers As Sterling Gains Capped - December 12, 2022