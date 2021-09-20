GBP/USD trades near month lows around 1.3650 ahead of FOMC meeting

The British pound falls to monthly lows, trades around 1.3655. The market-mood is in risk-off mode, weighed by Chinese real-estate Evergrande and broad-based US dollar strength. Central banks of both …
