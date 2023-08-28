The GBP/USD pair gains some positive traction on the first day of a new week and moves away from its lowest level since June 13, around the 1.2550-1.2545 region touched on Friday. Spot prices retake …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD trades with modest gains around 1.2600 on softer USD, lacks bullish conviction - August 27, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Extends resistance breakout towards 185.00 on mixed BoE, BoJ concerns - August 27, 2023
- UK General Election 2024: No Major Currency Movements Expected say These Economists - August 27, 2023