GBP/USD trading steady ahead of US inflation, UK budget report

Sterling getting bid up by positive Brexit headlines. US inflation, UK budget will set the pace for the rest of the week. The GBP/USD is surprisingly resilient this week, climbing on thin volumes for Monday and hanging onto gains heading through Tuesday’s …
