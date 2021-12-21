GBP/USD struggles for clear direction around yearly low, steady after two-day downtrend. UK PM Johnson reserves lockdown possibilities, Imperial College of London highlights Omicron fears while new …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD treads water around 1.3200 as Omicron teases UK lockdown - December 21, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears battle it out between 1.3150/1.3250 - December 20, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sellers eye 1.3160 as pound falls below 1.3200 - December 20, 2021