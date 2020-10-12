GBP/USD: Trying not to lose 1.3000 mark despite Brexit, COVID-19 woes

GBP/USD bulls catch a breather around five weeks’ high flashed on Friday. Its final week for Brexit talks with no deal through the EU-UK negotiation table. UK PM Johnson to discuss fresh activity …
