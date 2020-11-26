GBP/USD tumbles back from 1.34 monthly high, looks to 1.33 support

GBP/USD has trended lower recently after failing to break above $1.34. Optimism that a Brexit trade deal will be achieved is keeping the pair broadly underpinned. Bulls are reluctant to push …
