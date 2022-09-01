GBP/USD has slipped significantly to near 1.1570 on soaring UK long-run inflation expectations. The DXY is aiming higher despite the downbeat US ADP Employment Change. As per the consensus, the US ISM …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has slipped significantly to near 1.1570 - August 31, 2022
- GBP/USD tumbles to near 1.1570 amid firmer DXY, US ISM PMI buzz - August 31, 2022
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Fears Of Further Collapse - August 31, 2022