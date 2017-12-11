GBP/USD: UK Manufacturing Production

The Sterling edged lower against the US Dollar on the report showing mixed Britain’s manufacturing and trade figures. The GBP/USD exchange rate fell 10 base points to continue depreciation in the 1.3400 area. Britain’s manufacturing expanded at its …
