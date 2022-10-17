New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will give a statement on fiscal policy today. The aim is to deliver a clear message that stabilises the gilt market and hopefully restores confidence. In the view of Kit …
- GBP/USD: Unlikely to bounce higher even if New Chancellor restores confidence – SocGen - October 17, 2022
- Outlook For Pound To Dollar Exchange Rate – Political Chaos, But GBP Ticks Higher Vs USD - October 17, 2022
- GBP gains on USD while JPY approaches intervention zone - October 17, 2022
Discussion about this post