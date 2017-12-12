GBP/USD up little, around mid-1.3300s ahead of UK CPI

• A mild USD weakness helps snap two-consecutive days of losing streak. • UK CPI figures to provide some impetus ahead of this week’s key event risks. • FOMC and BOE hold the key for next directional move. The GBP/USD pair gained some positive …
