GBP/USD has risen close to the 1.2450 mark. A break above here is needed to avoid a phase of pullback, economists at Société Générale report. “1.2450 is the lower end of the multi-year range from …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) Exchange Rate Rises as CAD Weighed Down by Weak USD - December 2, 2022
- GBP/USD: Up move could extend towards 1.2750 on a break past 1.2450 – SocGen - December 2, 2022
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Likely to Extend Losses on Softer-Than-Expected Jobs Data - December 2, 2022