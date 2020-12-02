TD Securities (TDS) expects that the pound-to-dollar rate (GBP/USD) will make gains later to at least 1.3500 in 2021. On a short-term view, however, the bank considers the pound is overvalued with …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Vulnerable To Slide Below 1.3000 Despite 2021 Gains - December 2, 2020
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Losing Ground Against British Pound - December 2, 2020
- Pound To Dollar FX Outlook: Best GBP/USD Exchange Rate Struck On Upbeat Market Sentiment - December 1, 2020