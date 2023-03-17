GBP/USD bulls survived even as US banking crisis reached European shores. Focus shifts to US Federal Reserve and Bank of England policy announcements. GBP/USD buyers stay hopeful whilst above 1.2000 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
