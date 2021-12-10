GBP/USD has been under pressure amid rising covid cases, Omicron fears and the PM’s problems. The BOE and Fed decisions stand out in a blockbuster week. Mid-December’s daily graph shows bears are in …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD marching firmly after forming a triple-bottom formation, targets 1.3300 post US CPI - December 10, 2021
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: How low can sterling go? BOE and Fed promise explosive answers - December 10, 2021
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Muted as UK Growth Slows Drastically - December 10, 2021