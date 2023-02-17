GBP/USD sellers flexed their muscles amid unabated United States Dollar demand. Hawkish Federal Reserve expectations overpowered ahead of February Minutes release. GBP/USD eyes 2023 low at 1.1841 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: More downside seems compelling amid Fed-BoE policy contrast - February 17, 2023
- GBP to USD Weekly Forecast – British Pound Gives Up Early Gains for the Week - February 17, 2023
- GBP/USD: Scope for a sizeable move lower towards 1.12 – Scotiabank - February 17, 2023