GBP/USD extended its sideways momentum for the majority of the week before stretching lower on Friday. Hawkish Federal Reserve bets and geopolitical woes favor the United States Dollar. Risks remain …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling bears eye a sustained move below 1.2000 - February 24, 2023
- GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.2000, focus remains glued to US PCE Price Index - February 24, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling defines range before next breakout - February 24, 2023