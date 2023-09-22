The BoE surprisingly keeps rates unchanged, adding pressure to the Pound. The US Dollar’s trend remains firm after the FOMC, supported by US economic data. GBP/USD’s upside potential comes only from a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound struggles on persisting Dollar strength - September 22, 2023
- GBP/USD targets additional losses to 1.21/1.22 – Scotiabank - September 22, 2023
- EUR/GBP sticks to gains after Eurozone PMIs, remains below two-month high set on Thursday - September 22, 2023