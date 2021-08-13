GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change

Sterling stalls near the middle of its six-month range. UK economic data improves, promising an advance in the third quarter. Sterling declined on the week but the close at 1.3847 gave no indication …
