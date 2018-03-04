GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s decline from 1.4345 resumed last week and reached 1.3711. As a temporary low was formed, initial bias is neutral this week first. Further fall is still expected as long as 1.4144 resistance holds. Below 1.3711 will target 1.3651 resistance …
