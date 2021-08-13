The British pound went back and forth during the course of the week and showed signs of confusion at best. With this, we have a lot of questions asked.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change - August 13, 2021
- GBP/USD Weekly Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Consolidate Against Greenback - August 13, 2021
- GBP/USD Outlook: Intraday Advance Sets Up Bullish Flag with Potential Target at 1.4100 - August 13, 2021