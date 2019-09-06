The British pound initially fell during the week, but then bounced from the psychologically significant 1.20 level. That is an area that attracts a lot of attention as it is a 1000 pips level.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Price Forecast – British pound shows signs of hope - September 6, 2019
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British pound continues to find minor support - September 6, 2019
- Pound US dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD sinks as parliament suspension deemed legal - September 6, 2019