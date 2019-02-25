GBP/USD well placed for a challenge to the 1.3217 recent high – Commerzbank

According to Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, GBP/USD remains well placed for a challenge to the 1.3217 recent high after it has eased back on Friday, but this has so far been pretty tepid. “Just …
