GBP/USD: Well placed to challenge recent high – Commerzbank

According to Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, GBP/USD pair is well placed for a challenge to the 1.3217 recent high. “Just above here we find the 55 week ma at 1.3221 and the 1.3298/September 2019 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
