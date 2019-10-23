GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 after the UK parliament rejected the government’s expedited timetable for Brexit, forcing a delay. How is it positioned? The path of least resistance is down. The …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD will find it hard to recover after falling from the highs — Confluence Detector - October 23, 2019
- GBP/USD forecast: Downside seems limited amid lower possibility of a no-deal Brexit - October 23, 2019
- GBP/USD: short-term top in place? – UOB - October 23, 2019