An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1,2818, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1,2995. The downtrend may be expected to continue, while …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Will reach the 1.2995 resistance level? - August 20, 2023
- British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus - August 20, 2023
- Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Remain Focused Higher as Resistance Breaks - August 19, 2023